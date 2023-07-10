Estadão Contenti

07/09/2023 – 20:27

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, participated in a pro-gun act in Brasília this Sunday, 8, and compared “indoctrinating professors” to drug traffickers.

The act was organized by the group “Pró Armas”, which defends the flexibility of carrying and possessing weapons for ordinary citizens, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, close to the headquarters of the National Congress.

“There is no difference between an indoctrinating professor and a drug dealer who tries to kidnap and take our children to the world of crime. Maybe even the doctrinaire professor is even worse”, said Eduardo making a speech on top of a sound car during the act.

One of the organizers of the demonstration was Deputy Marcos Polon (PL-MS), coordinator of the group. Protesters wore white T-shirts with the inscription “It’s not about guns, it’s about freedom” emblazoned on it. Supporters of the cause were also at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília during Sunday morning. Also present were the deputies Sargento Gonçalves (PL-RN) and Sargento Fahur (PSD-PR).

On the first day of his government, upon taking office on January 1, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva revoked a series of decrees signed by Bolsonaro, including the one that facilitated access to weapons for people who classify themselves as hunters, shooters and collectors. (CACs). Today, this group seeks an understanding with the government to revert changes edited by the new government. The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, took the draft of a new decree to Lula, who has not yet signed an updated norm.

