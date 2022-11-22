Federal deputy spoke of the purchase of the network by Elon Musk and said that “the West breathes” with the reactivation of banned profiles

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) celebrated this Monday (21.Nov.2022) the reactivation of former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account after the social network was purchased by billionaire Elon Musk.

According to the Congressman, “the west breathes” with the return of banned users on the social network.

Edward still exalted The “freedom of expression and cold shower for censors who support the banning of conservative profiles”🇧🇷

the president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also spoke about the reactivation of the Project Veritas, a non-profit institution run by conservative activist James O’Keefe. The initiative says it wants “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, personal favoritism, impropriety, fraud and other misconduct in public and private institutions”🇧🇷

Despite having the account reactivated, Trump has declared that he does not intend to use the social network again🇧🇷 According to the American “There are a lot of problems on Twitter. The problems are huge and the commitments are negative. You have too many bots, too many fake accounts”said.

Elon Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27 for $44 billion after 6 months of negotiation. One of the first actions as the new owner of the platform was to massively dismiss company employees.