Eduardo Bolsonaro asks Silvio Almeida if Dino is “fake black”

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) asked the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, if the head of the Ministry of Justice, Flavio DinoIt is “fake black or trans black”. The statement was given in reference to Dino’s self-declaration to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) when he ran for Government of Maranhão, in 2018. In that election, the current holder of Justice changed the self-declaration in “white” for “brown”.

“Is Flávio Dino a fake black man or are there trans black people who, depending on the day they wake up, can declare themselves black or not?”asked Bolsonaro.

In response, minister Silvio Almeida said that Eduardo Bolsonaro “has no respect whatsoever for racial issues” and questioned why the question had been directed at him.

“It demonstrates that it does not have the slightest respect for racial issues. If I did, I wouldn’t use those terms. You don’t have it and you aren’t respecting me right now. Why was this question directed at me?”asked the minister.

Silvio Almeida attended the hearing of the Financial Inspection and Control and Public Security committees. Eduardo Bolsonaro also questioned him regarding the president’s nomination of Dino to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the congressman, the PT member used “identity activism” to get elected.

HEARING IN THE CHAMBER

The congressmen invited Almeida to provide clarifications about the ministry having paid for a trip to Brasília for Luciane Barbosa Farias, identified as being associated with Comando Vermelho.

The ministry led by Almeida confirmed on November 15 that it had paid for one of Luciane Barbosa’s trips to Brasília. In a note, he stated that the payment was made for the national meeting of the CNPCT (Committees and Mechanisms for the Prevention and Combat of Torture), held on the 6th and 7th of November.

Luciana was appointed by the Amazonas state committee as the region’s representative for the event. The money used came from the CNPCT’s own budget.

This Tuesday (Dec 5), at the beginning of the hearing in the Chamber, Almeida reinforced the information given by Human Rights and said that he does not know or “never met” with Luciane.

“In the aforementioned meeting, in which the aforementioned lady participated, whom I have never seen and with whom I have never met, it was the state committees that appointed their representatives. Even if the ministry had any intelligence service, the name of the aforementioned lady was received on October 3 by the ministry (Human Rights)and she was only sentenced on October 8th”said the minister.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of assistant editor Isadora Albernaz