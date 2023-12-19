Deputy presented a request to the committee for the CGU to explain the increase in complaints

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) presented a application to the Chamber's Financial Inspection and Control Commission requesting that the minister of the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), Vinícius de Carvalho, be heard regarding allegations of corruption in the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received by the organization this year.

According to the justification, Carvalho must “clarify what follow-up was given to the various accusations, complaints and communications of corruption within the scope of the federal government of 2023”. Here's the complete of the application (PDF – 656 kB).

Eduardo declares that, according to reports published in the press, the CGU received 1,412 complaints of corruption in the federal government this year, until December 13th. He cites information from the portal Metropoliseswhich states that the number represents an increase of 31.7% compared to last year.

“We understand that it is essential that the minister, through this commission, can clarify the facts reported. In view of the above, I ask noble peers to approve this request”, says Eduardo in the application.

A CGU is the federal government's internal control body responsible for preventing and combating corruption, management transparency and coordinating the ombudsman system. The body also exercises technical supervision of the Internal Control System.