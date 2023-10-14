Deputy underwent surgery to correct excess skin over his eyes; President Lula was subjected to the same procedure

The deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) shared this Friday (October 13, 2023) a video on stories of your profile on Instagram. It is the congressman’s second appearance after undergoing blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure used to correct excess skin over the eyes, which can compromise the patient’s field of vision.

The first appearance took place on Wednesday (Oct 11), when Eduardo participated in a live broadcast with Fabio Wajngarten, advisor to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on Instagram, in which the two discussed the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian extremist group Hamas.

At live, it is possible to see the deputy’s red eyes and apparent scar from the surgery, with no signs of hematoma (purple stain caused by trauma or blood leaking under the skin, common in surgeries). In the video shared this Friday (Oct 13), Eduardo’s eyes no longer have the same redness and appear to have reduced a possible edema (swelling) in the region.

See the images below:



Reproduction/Instagram On the left the image that Eduardo Bolsonaro published on Wednesday (13.Oct) ​​and on the right the image of the deputy this Friday

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also underwent the same procedure after correcting osteoarthritis in his hip on September 29th. Excess skin around the eyes is a common condition as we age, in which the tissues become more saggy.

On Thursday, Lula shared an image for the first time after undergoing surgical procedures, on September 29th. The PT member placed a prosthesis on the head of the femur on his right leg and also removed excess skin on his eyelids. In the image released by the former president, it was not possible to see if there were still any bruises or edema on the face.