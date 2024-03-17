After a calendar with photos of his father, federal deputy advertises alcoholic products on his Instagram

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) published this Sunday (March 17, 2024) in stories on his Instagram profile a promotion of wines that bear the family name. The drinks are sold for R$160, but can be purchased for R$109 during the promotion.

The Bolsonaro family has been involved in promoting products. In August last year, Eduardo announced the launch of a calendar with photos of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The calendar is part of the store Bolsonaro Storewhich also sells mugs, caps, books, among other products.

The last launch that bears the family's name was the perfume “Jair Bolsonaro”, designed by the makeup artist and influencer Agustin Fernandez. The product sold out in pre-sale on Thursday (14th March) and there are already scammers advertising the products irregularly, according to Agustin.

The Bolsonaro family also has a series of shoes named after the former president. Called “Bolsonaro Boots”, the store offers boots, shoes and sandals that have references to Jair Bolsonaro.