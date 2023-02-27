“Bolsonaro Store” highlights a calendar with photos of the former president; “our dream is still more alive than ever”, says the slogan

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) used social networks this Sunday (26.Feb.2023) to publicize the launch of one of the products of the “Bolsonaro Store”, an online store with products about the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The virtual establishment sells 6 products signed by Bolsonaro, with emphasis on the pre-sale of table and wall calendars with photographs of his administration. The articles, which are in the price range of R$ 49.90 to R$ 109.90, contain the slogan “our dream is still more alive than ever”.

There are also two options for mugs, a wooden cutting board and a table trophy with the silhouette of the former president. The page states that the purpose of the store is “keep alive in memory a good part of President Bolsonaro’s deeds“, with elaborated products “for a refined audience that values ​​excellence“.



reproduction Products available on the “Bolsonaro store” website

On the site, there is a telephone, with WhatsApp, through which the Power360 tried to get in touch, but did not get a response until the publication of this report. The space will be updated if there are answers. In addition, there is a physical address for the store, in Caçapava (SP).

“I now launch the Bolsonaro Store calendar: pre-orders are open with a limited-time discount and freebies for the first purchasers. Have yours and keep that memory alive“, says Eduardo, son of the former president, in a publication in twitter.

Watch the disclosure video published by the deputy (1min26s):