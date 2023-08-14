Deputy says that product records dates of “several important events” of the “presidency of the best president” in Brazil

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) published over the weekend on his profile on Instagram video in which he discloses a calendar for the year 2024 with the “victorious trajectory” from your father, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The disclosure occurs at a time when the PF (Federal Police) is investigating supposed scheme in jewelry diversion for the former president’s private assets.

When disclosing the calendar, the deputy said that the photos represent “a little” from the “victorious trajectory” of Father, “since when Bolsonaro was in the military, then he became a councilor in Rio de Janeiro, a federal deputy, until he reached the presidency of the Republic”.

The calendar also shows, said Eduardo, “dates where there are several important events during the 4 years of presidency of the best president in the history of our country, today being recognized even by people on the left who make regretful videos on the internet”.

The calendar is available in two versions: desktop and wall-hanging – the latter comes with a poster of the former president. On the cover, Bolsonaro appears, according to Eduardo, in a “historical photo”. Shirtless, the former president shows the scar left by the stab wound he took in the abdomen during the 2018 election campaign.

