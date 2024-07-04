The deputy will exhibit the drinks during the Shot Fair Brasil, in São Paulo, on Thursday (4.Jul)

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) announced on his X profile (ex-Twitter) that he will have a stand for Il Mito wines in Shot Fair Brasil. The fair will be held from this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) until Saturday (6.Jul), in São Paulo. The congressman will participate on Thursday (4.Jul).

Edward became a partner of the project that pays homage to his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in November 2023. In May of this year, inaugurated the 1st physical store in Campos do Jordão (SP).

The brand was launched in 2019 by entrepreneurs Abílio Brasileiro and Julio Lemos. The company does not produce wines, it only sells them under the brand label. Most of the wines are imported from Chile.

On the official website, the red wine Bolsonaro Il Mito is sold for R$159.90; the white, for R$169.90. The rosé version, called Michelle Bolsonaro, is also sold for R$169.90. There is also the sparkling wine, which costs R$159.90.