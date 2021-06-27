Thanks to the withdrawal of the rojiblanco youth squad for the Tokyo Olympics, El Mudo is practically safe to attend the international competition, so he will have more opportunity to get blanked out and arrive in great shape for the 2021 Apertura, something that the Sacred Herd should take advantage of regardless of the price.

Goodbye # Tokyo2020 Hello Getafe? José Juan Macías confirmed that he will not go to the Olympic Games, being a very hard loss for Jaime Lozano's team.

Aguirre has already demonstrated his conditions in the last semesters, counting on a good header, good ball hitting, he knows how to move correctly in the small area, without neglecting that he also knows how to play for the rest of his teammates, with this, he does See that it is a very complete network breaker, it also has great future projection as it is only 22 years old.

Fox Sports journalist Natalia León points out that before the imminent departure of JJ Macías from the rojiblanco club to Europe, those of the Flock would be looking for a replacement and both Jesús Ocejo and Eduardo Aguirre would be on their radar.

Finally, if this transfer does not occur, there are other fish in the lead such as Angel Sepúlveda, Roberto de la Rosa, Amaury Escoto, Daniel alvarado Y Miguel Sansores, who would make good internal competition against Oribe Peralta, Angel Zaldívar, Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Godinez, Alexis vega Y Cesar Huerta.

