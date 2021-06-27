Maybe he did not have the best season with Chivas, but it is a pride to see that Jose Juan Macías is about to fulfill his land of traveling to the Old Continent to continue developing as a footballer with him Getafe, even when talking about other more renowned teams, but if he manages to surpass himself and do things well, there is no doubt that he could jump to another squad.
Soccer is of moments, therefore, the best option to seal the departure of JJ would be Eduardo Aguirre of Santos Laguna, who had a great closure in Guard1anes 2021, earning the title over foreign competition such as the Chilean Ignacio Jeraldino and the Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado, something that catapulted him to be taken into account for the last matches of the pre-Olympic team.
Thanks to the withdrawal of the rojiblanco youth squad for the Tokyo Olympics, El Mudo is practically safe to attend the international competition, so he will have more opportunity to get blanked out and arrive in great shape for the 2021 Apertura, something that the Sacred Herd should take advantage of regardless of the price.
The great reason why Guadalajara has not been able to seal contracts is because it does not have enough purchasing power, which closed the doors to be able to bring Erick Aguirre, Marcel ruiz, Marco Fabian, Jaime Gomez, Jose de Jesus Corona, Hector Moreno, among other names that have come out, but now with the money they will get from the sale of the ex de León there is no excuse not to bring at least one reinforcement, more if they will run out of their ‘9’.
Aguirre has already demonstrated his conditions in the last semesters, counting on a good header, good ball hitting, he knows how to move correctly in the small area, without neglecting that he also knows how to play for the rest of his teammates, with this, he does See that it is a very complete network breaker, it also has great future projection as it is only 22 years old.
It is the perfect opportunity for the rojiblanco club, even when Victor Manuel Vucetich really looking for a right back and extreme. Although the laguneros decide not to sell El Mudo, they also already had their eye on Julio Ocejo Y Santiago Munoz, the latter who also received a call with the Sub-23, counting the Guadalajara with several options to replace JJ.
Finally, if this transfer does not occur, there are other fish in the lead such as Angel Sepúlveda, Roberto de la Rosa, Amaury Escoto, Daniel alvarado Y Miguel Sansores, who would make good internal competition against Oribe Peralta, Angel Zaldívar, Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Godinez, Alexis vega Y Cesar Huerta.
