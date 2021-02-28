On Thursday, February 25, the series The Last Bastion arrived on the Netflix platform for all of Latin America. The story about the independence of our country was written by the famous screenwriter Eduardo Adrianzén together with his sister María Luisa, with whom he has already worked on different productions.

Eduardo Adrianzén spoke about the presence of this television work on the most famous platform in the world and about his love for all the passages in the history of the country. Likewise, he commented on the current situation of Peruvian soap operas and the topics that he addresses in his creations.

Period novels haunt you …

The time has always haunted me and I like it, I try to be in period novels, because I love them. (…) I like it, because they are very hard work; It forces you to work harder, to be more careful and to do everything much harder, because you have to rebuild a world and a mentality; the interesting thing is to build mentalities of the past times so that the characters are consistent with their actions and are solid. It is a language work that I also like very much, it is a pleasure.

To know how to tell stories requires a lot of reading and having a good library …

But not only the library, but the cultural environment in which one develops, because it is not only books, it is also going to the theater, cinema, understanding entertainment as culture. What I have always thought is that entertainment is essential to tell a story that reaches people. I have never liked the socotroco of the classes that says: ‘You must see this, because this is important’; no, you have to find the romantic part, the: ‘Here there is envy, there is jealousy, here they betray each other’. That’s hilarious in terms of drama. People betray each other, kill each other, deceive themselves; This happens or the other happens. (…) So, when telling a story you say to yourself: ‘We’re going to make a funny and entertaining story, which obviously has a real basis, because that’s what happened, but I think that’s the grace on television, movies or any fictional media; I am not a documentary filmmaker, but a fiction writer and my obligation is to tell an entertaining story that entertains as much as the stories I read as a child did to me.

What does it mean to you that The Last Bastion has reached the worldwide streaming platform Netflix?

We are very happy, because it is the sum of a lot of work. It is a success in terms of having decided to invest in 21st century television, since what is going to happen is that the future of fiction television is streaming platforms, because the habit of watching fiction at a fixed time on the channels , slowly going backwards, is the logical trend.

We thought about making a product that everyone can see, but that could also have a quality (we dreamed a little bit) that could enter a streaming platform. We worked thinking about what it would be like to be on a platform, so we worried about the details so that it had an assessable quality and we also thought about the Peruvian public to say: ‘Look how beautiful. Public television in my country is doing something good. ‘ The joke was: ‘This is for Netflix’, but it wasn’t that we took it for granted, it was a wish, but the best possible work was done. And I think that is a great lesson that I hope can be understood: things can be done on Peruvian TV if you put in effort and work, and you work with 21st century TV criteria.

What are those criteria?

That although the filming of The last bastion It is much more expensive than a novel chapter that I work with Michelle Alexander (in Del Barrio Producciones), but it is also not more expensive than building a city in Back in the neighborhood. I could sit down with my colleagues and see what it cost, and possibly The Last Bastion cost the same or less, but it is a matter of political decision; it depends on the media owners understanding that something can be done. (…) I’m not saying that one thing is wrong and another is right; what I mean is that there is a real possibility if you want to risk, invest and think big, and it is not that it costs triple, it is not true. In my case, the advantage is that working with María Luisa (producer and screenwriter) is that the script is based on what we can do.

Tell us more about the process of creating The Last Bastion …

The last bastion it was very hard work. First, because it was broadcast on the State channel; Channel 7 was born from public service, so since it is not commercial TV, the criteria are different. If you write a script for the state channel, you have to stick to the real historical in the order as things happened. On commercial TV I could do a fiction with more licenses; for example, La Perricholi (2011) has many licenses, also Eva del edén (2004), which have observations from historians. I always say that my scripts are not for a child to do the homework, but The Last Bastion is a product that must be tied to actual historical events in the order in which they happened.

In order to write The Last Bastion together with your sister María Luisa, you relied on many sources, can you mention a few?

There is a great list, there are many. For The Last Bastion my sister has read Jorge Basadre, Jesús Cosamalón, Carmen Mc Evoy, Scarlett O’Phelan, foreign travelers who left testimonies of Peru and ‘n’ references. Research is a long time and it is what sometimes complicates the work of historical fiction. In my case, I have sought to read my whole life. About the viceroyalty, I have read from Ricardo Palma’s humorous stories that I loved as a child; Although he was not a historian, he was a lot of fun as a writer. From there I began to read other books such as those by José Antonio del Busto to see the Conquest, which also fascinates me. (…) History is the best way to understand your present. Honestly, I am not surprised at all by what is happening in Peru now.

Has the number of soap operas in the country been reduced in recent times to give a window to other content?

In Peru that has happened, in the rest of the world, no. Telenovela production continues to be strong and solid in countries such as Colombia, Chile, Brazil or Mexico. What they have done is that they have sophisticated their production. Watch the latest Televisa; I know that people hate Televisa, but if you take the time to watch a 2021 production compared to what they were 15 years ago, the quality has improved a lot … 4K cameras, there is another type of language. In Peru, the number of soap operas decreased, because fiction was concentrated in a single channel. Before there were at least three channels that handled fictions (ATV, Latina, América); Before we did three or four soap operas at the same time, now with good luck there are three. (…) And indeed, some formats are more attractive to the public or are of more interest or will yield more or are cheaper; novels are not cheap, that is also true. I don’t know how much budget other formats from other channels handle. I don’t know much about it, it would be daring to say how much I am cost or if it is more profitable than a novel, I don’t know, in any case they are channel decisions. It’s a shame, but it’s what they want, because they own the money, the ball and that’s it.

You usually include corruption in the country in your period soap operas. Almost nothing has changed, has it?

In a very rough way, our country has two fundamental milestones. The first is evidently the Hispanic conquest, which is the destruction of the Andean worldview. It is a moment that is obviously a plot point, an irreversible break in the history of Peru. In 1532 the mestizo Peru that we are was born and was born based on an ambush and a deception. It is born from a capture of an Inca and lying to him, and destroys an Andean cosmogony. Likewise, it is born of a plague, because smallpox ended the conquest; 70% of the indigenous population died from a virus that no one knew about or had resistance to. So if you start with an ambush and a pestilence, you start right up to the bolt. You start with the destruction and subjugation of a culture based on deception.

Your next plot point is the Independence of Peru (the theme of The last bastion). See how your republic was born: with a group of white men with silver, that is, 0.8% of Peru and they decide how everything is going to be. It is a republic that is founded on absolute exclusion and makes the owners only be a group of white lawyers with silver, that is, the Creole caste. I’m not saying it was out of malice, because it was the only thing they understood as logic at the time. But so far it remains the same. Look at Twitter today and it is the same strip of white men with silver, right-wing faces who believe that Peru is still their farm. Tell me if it is not the same? How is there going to be a country that can function? So, deep down, we continue to drag the deception of the viceroyalty and the beginning of the republic. The republic begins with these bases of an elite that thinks that Peru should be that way. I don’t know what can surprise us about that.

How do you see the immediate future of Peruvian soap operas on the eve of the bicentennial?

The slogan for those of us who make fiction is to survive. We do not aspire to more for a matter of economic crisis. I think Del Barrio is producing at a loss, he has some terrible reds. With Michelle Alexander we are good friends and old colleagues, and I know they are working as hard as they can, taking out loans. I do not think this is the time to make many projections, but to see what we can do to survive this year and thinking about a more or less serious future.