The world of football is in mourning. Edùard, the Napoli fan cat, is dead. Unfortunately, the feline, a football fan, passed away. In memory of the sweet kitten, in a published post he himself speaks, saying that he has already met the great one Diego Armando Maradona and to be looking forward to also know Totò in Paradiso.

Edùard was the cat mascot of the fans of Napoli and Aicovis, the association against violence in stadiums. The announcement of his disappearance was made by Aurora Cimminowho on the official Facebook page dedicated to the sweet kitten published a photo with the Napoli crest, his blue ball and the hat to protect himself from the cold that he never took off.

… Eduaaaaaaaa ‘… Eduaaaaaaaaaaa’… you scurdat yourself in cupertella, you are too cold… I guess then you get sick !!!

… AND WHAT A “GATT” BUT !!!

YOU ARE A PERSECUTION !!!

BUT DON’T YOU WANT TO UNDERSTAND THAT IT’S ALWAYS SPRING IN PARADISE ???

In the farewell post on Facebook it is the kitten who talks about being now in a fantastic place, where he has already met the great Diego Armando Maradona.

And soon he would also meet Totò, but not only, De Filippo, Pino Daniele …

NOW EXCUSE ME BUT … I’M COMMITTED

A BEAUTIFUL LORD WITH A CIRCLE IN HEAD IS CALLING ME … HE TOLD ME TO GO IMMEDIATELY TO HIM FOR THE ASSEMBLY OF THE WINGS

In the post the kitten does not stop at the “assembly of the wings”. He will also have a superpower to be proud of: