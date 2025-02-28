02/28/2025



Updated at 10: 47h.





Eduard Pons He put an end to his first participation in the ABU Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC). With Jaume Betriu To his right, he has concluded in a sixth place in the Challenger category, fifth among the pilots of the FIA ​​World Championship of Rally-Raid (W2RC). The fifth and final stage, which has joined Mezaira’a with Abu Dhabi, has meant the brooch to a rally marked by the technical problems and the hardness of the Emirati desert.

The final day, with 167 kilometers timed from a total of 365, presented A lot of sand and dunes sectors that tested once again the resistance of the equipment. Pons and Betriu knew how to manage the special with solvency to cross the finish line in eighth position in Challenger, an effort that has served them to climb in the general classification.

Mechanics has not put things easy for the Ildeense duo, which has had to deal with cooling problems in the Taurus T3 Max of the structure Nasser Racing From the beginning of the rally. Despite this, he has managed to complete the complicated second appointment of the W2RC, key to adding experience in a scenario in which he accumulates little filming.

«Today we have gone a little better because the stage was shorter, the lowest temperatures and the team has given us a little more pressure in the turbo. The car, with this small extra, has behaved a little better, but It lacks evolutionand that has subtracted competitiveness in front of our rivals. Even so, we are left with the most important, which is the accumulated experience And a final result with which we can be very satisfied, ”Pons said after crossing the goal.









After its forced abandonment in the Dakar Rallywhere a crack in the chassis after a turnaround truncated its options to complete the test, finishing the ADDC has meant an important learning to continue progressing in this type of land.

«The balance is positive. We have achieved a fifth World Cup position in an extremely demanding rally, the test with more sand and dunes of the entire championship, which makes it a very complex technical challenge. I still have to win More confidence in dunesbut in this test I have been able to add an important number of kilometers, ”concluded the pilot.