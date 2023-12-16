Honored trainer of the USSR in mountaineering, participant of the first Soviet expedition to Everest Eduard Myslovsky died on Friday, December 15. This was reported on website Russian Mountaineering Federation.

Myslovsky was born on May 29, 1937. At the time of his death he was 86 years old.

The climber's funeral will take place on December 18 at 10:00 in the large hall of the Nikolo-Arkhangelsk crematorium.

Myslovsky became interested in mountaineering during his studies at the technical school. He made his first ascent in 1954. He decided to become a coach and was trained at the All-Union School of Instructors in Dzhantugan, from which he graduated in 1961.

He became a repeated champion of the USSR as part of the Burevestnik team, and was also a permanent coach of the mountaineering section at the Nikolai Bauman Moscow State Technical University (MSTU, formerly MVTU).

In 1966 he became a high-altitude climber, and until 1982 he made 11 ascents of seven-thousand-meter peaks in the USSR, five of them as a leader.

In 1982, Myslovsky took part in the ascent to the highest peak in the world. This was the first Soviet Himalayan expedition to climb Everest. As reported on website Russian Geographical Society “Mountaineering Club “St. Petersburg”, Myslovsky and Vladimir Balyberdin, another outstanding Soviet climber, were the first to reach the summit.

“According to all written laws, he (Myslovsky. – Ed.) did not have the right to join this team, since the age limit for all participants was approved: no more than 42 years!” – said in the publication.

However, the athlete was taken at the insistence of climber Evgeniy Tamm, who became the leader of the expedition. According to the author of the material, Tamm took Myslovsky with him “by his own authority and in spite of everything.” For this ascent, the then 44-year-old climber was awarded the title of Honored Master of Sports and awarded the Order of Lenin.

Already in 1989, Myslovsky himself led the second Soviet Himalayan expedition to Kanchenjunga. He rose to a height of 8300 m. For the successful conduct of the expedition he was awarded a government award – the Order of the Red Banner of Labor, and was also awarded the title of Honored Trainer of the USSR.