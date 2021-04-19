The comedian will bring a show full of improvisation, dance and a lot of humor Poster for Edu Soto’s show ‘Better than a hundred flying’. / Murcia ON

The second edition of ‘Murcia ON’ It comes loaded with our confirmations that they will visit the Murcian capital next summer. After the confirmation of Niña Pastori or the rapper KASE.O last week the comedian joins the festival poster Edu Soto. The comedian will present his new show ‘Better only than a hundred flying’ on July 21 at the Murcia bullring at 9.30 pm. In addition to comedy, Edu Soto will bring improvisation, theater, dance, music and, above all, a lot of humor to his show.

The comedian joins the long list of artists who will visit Murcia this summer. Among the names that are part of Murcia ON are La Oreja de Van Gogh (June 26), Rozalén (July 2), Miss Caffeina (June 19), Jandro (June 13) or El Sevilla who will bring to the festival its show ‘La Vida es Rocanrol’ on July 4.

Murcia ON will be held in compliance with all security measures for the Covid-19 pandemic. The The use of the mask will be mandatory and the capacity of all the shows will be reduced. The rules regarding groups will be subject to the regulations in force at the time of the event. Those attending any performance must present their ID along with their ticket.