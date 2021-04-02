Edu Kettunen is a divorced child from the 60’s, whose most famous song is about a hero father – He escaped the world into his imagination, and has now made his utopia come true.

As a child, Erkka Kettunen found the world a difficult place to live. He escaped it into the world of imagination. He has since made utopia true for himself.

When Pentti and Alla Kettusen the second child in the family was born on April 12, 1961, miraculous things happened in space. At that time, an astronaut Yuri Gagarin was the first person to fly into space and orbited the earth.

The shock of the incident to the child’s grandmother was that she suggested the son the name Yuri.

The proposal did not go through: the boy became Erkka Lauri Kettunen.