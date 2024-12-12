When the young George Lucas devised ‘Star Wars’, its seriality was planted there. He conceived it in three parts to be filmed immediately, episodes IV, V and VI, and another six to be produced over time – only if the previous ones were successful – the prequels released from 1999 to 2005 and the sequels from 2015 to 2019. Therefore, Lucas incubated within his films not only a seriality, but also a universe in which to play. At the same time, he saw clearly that this immense meccano would not work without other narratives supporting it: comics, video games, toys, merchandising. And it worked. When Lucasfilm, the filmmaker’s production company, became a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, many of us believed that a circle had been closed. Disney and Lucas share that obsession with omnivorous, multi-channel fiction that has even led to the inauguration of a themed hotel, the Galactic Starcruiser, at Disneyworld in Orlando. This luxury accommodation, which was only open for eighteen months between 2022 and 2023, is one of the few failures in the course of ‘Star Wars’ but it reiterates Lucas’ (and Walt Disney’s) obsession with expanding his imagination in any medium. —give dollars—. It has reached perfection because we no longer even remember that he created it. Another good news has been the abundant spin off serials of ‘Star Wars’: from the ‘bajuneces’ (‘The Acolyte’, esa pijada, or ‘The Book of Bobba Fett’), to works that expanded any of George Lucas’s basic ideas. I think of the complex and political ‘Andor’, the apparently childish and animated ‘Clone Wars’, ‘The Bad Batch’ or this new childish diversion from ‘Skeleton Crew’ that reconciles with the most adventurous frontier of the saga. The words ending in ‘demia’ refer, in their etymological origin, to the people. This epidemic of fictions dedicated to delving into ‘Star Wars’ only sought one goal: to become popular culture and memory. And George Lucas has achieved it: in fact, he has achieved perfection because we no longer remember that he created it. Yoda is all of us.

