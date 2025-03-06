One of the keys to humor: stumble with a banana or the end of “go two and the medium fell.” The surprise demolition of an established sequence. Humor devastates institutions, so dependent on the rigidity of the rite. Political parties, religions … or the automatisms of an office. Ah, and the monarchy. A part of the career of Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José is dedicated to this task, both separately and together. Together: Romanticism daspass in ‘Pagafantas’, Christmas in ‘No controls’, regional identities in their ‘eight surnames’ or ETA in ‘Fe de Etarras’. Ah, and the monarchy in ‘His Majestad’ (Prime Video).

Co -written with José A. Pérez, the recent serial unbrusted with grace and talent overwhelming. Not only for his Díscola princess, Pilar (Anna Castillo), unable to assume the epilogue of his corrupt father, but for the surrounding redigual mosaic. ‘His Majesty’ Deconstruct this Spain with the only possible tool: comedy. Primos-Príncipeharryescos, judges and politicians, ultra-rightist, clonic antimonarchists, entourage of the King’s house and the immense figure of the father, that fictional and real alfonso xiv.

The portrait of Princess Pilar prevents the great danger of humor: monochromy and excessive simplicity. The amazing work of Anna Castilloin combination with a millimeter text, it makes it ready and dumb, selfish and taken away, good and bad. It does all of us. And the acting complicity with the unabarcable Ernesto Alterio, in the role of his secretary, ends up closing it and builds scenes – the arrival to a university – of the highest comic level.

Obviously, this new jewel of the Spanish comedy shares bitterness with his companions – Bangea, Azcona, García Sánchez. With the princess in an official car, at the end of a funeral, that of that Danish prince resonates: “I could be locked in a nut shell and feel king of an infinite space, if it weren’t because I have nightmares.”