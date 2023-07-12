Tremendous show! The vocalist of Corazón Serrano, Edu Baluarte, kissed a fan during the concert given by the successful group in Arequipa. The moment was recorded by several attendees of the show and, after being published on social networks, the question that many users asked themselves was: “And Kiara?”. The previous question was made in reference to his orchestra partner Kiara Lozano, Who are you romantically linked to?

What happened during the concert? A young woman from Arequipa climbed up on the stage where the members of Serrano Heart, after the call of the animator. Immediately, Edu Baluarte dedicated a romantic song to him in front of the entire audience. “I love you, my life, I love you night and day. I have never loved like this, I love you tenderly, with fear, with madness. I only live for you (…)”, he sang to the excited fan who was smiling and trying to record the moment as the vocalist hugged her; she even knelt down.

Arequipa fan of Corazón Serrano was invited to the stage. Photo: composition LR/@revistaprendeyapaga

At the end of the emotional moment, Baluarte looked at her and asked if he could kiss her. The young woman accepted the proposal and they gave each other the long-awaited kiss. “I got excited, I got emotional, sorry”, the artist from Corazón Serrano said sarcastically after the kiss.

Finally, the fan got off the stage and the show had to go on. This was one of the moments that transcended the most during the show of the northern group in the White City.

Are Kiara Lozano and Edu Baluarte a couple?

The vocalists of Corazón Serrano Edu Baluarte and Kiara Lozano They starred in a video for which they were related again. On one occasion it has already happened that images were disseminated in which the singers could be seen with a very notorious approach and very close actions of affection.

For fans of Corazón Serrano, these were clear signs that the vocalists had started a romance and rumors began to form. However, some time ago, Kiara Lozano was in charge of clarifying that they had no sentimental relationship.

After this episode in Arequipa, the rumors began to spread again. Now, the followers of Corazón Serrano wonder what Kiara will say after the kiss that Baluarte gave her fan. Is everything left to the imagination of your followers who want to see you together or is there really something going on between the vocalists?

