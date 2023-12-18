Edu Baluarte, known as 'El romantico de la cumbia' of the Piura group Corazón Serrano, has just announced his definitive departure from the group and left his followers with a feeling of sadness. Through his Facebook account, Baluarte expressed his desire to pursue his childhood dreams: to be a soloist. He also thanked the Guerrero Neyra brothers, owners of the orchestra, and their fellow musicians and singers. Baluarte maintained that he is working hand in hand with a production company to launch his first project.

“My people, with a lot of pain and sorrow. I must inform you that from this moment I am making my departure from Corazón Serrano's musical company official, but not before thanking the Guerrero Neyra family and all my friends in the group. I had a great timel (…). “I have decided to embark on the artistic path that I dreamed of since I was a child, and with the help of Wawa Music we are going to make it happen,” he wrote.

In the letter, Edu Baluarte was grateful for having built his career in a short time. Photo: Facebook / Edu Baluarte

