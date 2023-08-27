Nothing was silent. Edu Baluarte He spoke on his social networks about the rumors that he had left the musical group Corazón Serrano. The fans began to point out that the singer no longer appeared in the orchestra’s presentations and that he had even been replaced in official photos by Edwin Guerrero. However, this information would not be entirely accurate. What did Baluarte say on this subject? Know it in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Briela Cirilo and what does the new singer of Corazón Serrano do?

What did Edu Baluarte say about his alleged departure from Corazón Serrano?

Edu Baluarte used his official account TikTok to talk about the constant speculation of his resignation from the band Serrano Heart. The interpreter decided to answer a question from one of his thousands of followers who wanted to know if the rumors were real. “What was it, ‘hand’? Are you still in Serrano Heart? said the singer’s fan.

Quite naturally, Edu recorded a response video on his Instagram stories to deny having separated from the group, and stressed that he is still a member of the orchestra.

“For those who are asking me if I’m still in Corazón Serrano… Yes, I’m still in Corazón Serranoaffirmed the interpreter with a smile, which put an end to all the speculations that surrounded this topic.

#Baluarte #denies #rumors #confirms #part #Corazón #Serrano