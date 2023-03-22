Franco Escamilla carried out the Roast for comedian Óscar Burgosknown for characters such as “El perro guarumo”, a special program to which Other comedians were invited to “roast” Karla Panini’s ex-husband with everythingwho was part of the duo “Las Lavanderas” along with the late Karla Luna.

Among these guests was Edson Zúñiga, known as “El Norteño”who during his participation, by making fun of Platanito, he ended up making a joke about Debanhi Escobar’s father, a young woman who, after several days missing, was found lifeless inside a cistern, inside a motel on the highway that leads from Monterrey, Nuevo León, to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. The femicide caused great commotion in the country.

What happened? When Franco Escamilla gave up the turn to “The Northerner” to “roast” Óscar Burgos and the other invited comedians, He addressed Sergio Verduzco, known for his character as the clown Platanito, to refer to the controversy that he starred in a few months ago precisely with Debanhi’s parentsby making a joke about this unfortunate femicide during one of his shows.

“One, two, three for Debanhi who is in the cistern. Where was Debanhi from? From Monterrey, how did she die? Drowned, in Monterrey, where there is no water,” was the joke made by Platanito, causing much outrage . Users of social networks asked to “cancel it” and the gentlemen Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazaldua, the young woman’s parents, filed a complaint with the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED), mentioning that they are not seeking compensation, simply, they did it so that there is a record and no one will re-victimize them or other people in the same way. situation. The comedian announced on his social networks that he had received death threats.

In his participation in the Roast for Óscar Burgos, broadcast on Franco Escamilla’s YouTube channel, Edson Zuniga (also known by his character “El Compayito”), said: “if you are here my dearest Platanito, it must be for two reasons: either the cancellations don’t work or Debanhi’s father found another gold mine.”

“El Norteño” commented that Mario Escobar, after the joke that Platanito made about his deceased daughter, was asking him for a percentage of his shows. “Son of pu…, I already wanted 30 percent of the show, don’t suck.”

So far, Debanhi’s father has not commented on the joke Edson Zúñiga made. Users of social networks have criticized the comedian.