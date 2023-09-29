Edson Dávila was present at the launch of the first episode of the novel ‘Forgive me’, starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos. The popular ‘Giselo’ came to the event to talk with the actors of Michelle Alexander’s production and talk about his looks; However, when the presenter of ‘América hoy’ was face to face with the figure of ‘La banda del Chino’, he did not miss the opportunity and trolled him with a peculiar question and a reference to the name of the América TV fiction.

“About the premiere, very happy, great work in all areas,” the actor said at the beginning. While the fun character did his thing: “Today you came with a precise look, always authentic and with pants that you will not find in Peru. Taking advantage of the novel, don’t you have to apologize to someone?”. But instantly, due to Aldo Miyashiro’s surprising expression, he clarified: “No, I say it because of the clothing”.

