Edson Dávila shared his experience as a patient of Dr. Víctor Fong in the most recent edition of the program 'America today', this Friday, April 5. Four years ago, while he was participating as a dancer in the reality show Gisela Valcárcel, The popular presenter underwent a cosmetic procedure with the aforementioned doctor and recommended him on several occasions on social networks.

What did Edson Dávila say about Dr. Víctor Fong?

Ethel Pozo He began the program by calling for the responsibility of celebrities when recommending doctors or aesthetic procedures that can later end in tragedy. Along these lines, the host of 'America today' He stated that much of Dr. Víctor Fong's popularity is due to Edson Dávila. “Three years ago you made Dr. Fong very famous”stated Gisela Valcárcel's daughter.

“I went to Dr. Fong in 2020 to get a facial cleansing. He writes to me. I go, I talk to him and he tells me if I wouldn't like to do something for exchange, for publicity. I was a dancer, I had some rolls and at three days I was already operated on. I went through surgical risk, but I had the operation at the doctor's office in Pershing. I was never completely sedated, it was an outpatient, it was localized lipo, I didn't have an anesthesiologist,” Edson Dávila explained.

The procedure had been so successful that Edson recommended his sister undergo a tummy tuck with the surgeon. However, this time the results were not as expected. While there were no serious medical problems, the patient's body did not end up the way she requested and she was forced to go through a recovery process.

“There was a clinic in La Victoria. Thank God, everything was fine. It's not that it turned out as we would have wanted. It didn't fit completely well, he didn't like it very much. He developed fibrosis and had to have massages,” 'Giselo' added.

Who is Dr. Victor Fong?

Víctor Fong is a Peruvian plastic surgeon. He graduated in Medicine from the Antenor Orrego Private University and completed his specialization in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of San Martín de Porres. In addition, he worked in several medical centers, including the Ica Regional Hospital, the Santa Teresa de Abancay clinic and the Central Military Hospital Peru.

However, Fong's career has been marred by controversy due to numerous malpractice complaints filed by his patients. Among the people who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the results of the procedures performed by the doctor are the actress Maricielo Effio, the former reality girl Sheyla Rojas, the fashion designer Cinthia Vigil and now Muñequita Milly's family has denounced him after performing a liposculpture that would have caused the death of the singer.

What was the last complaint against Dr. Víctor Fong?

Folk singer Muñequita Milly, whose real name was Flor Sheyza Quispe Sucapuca, died at the age of 23 after undergoing liposuction. It was reported that Dr. Víctor Fong was in charge of carrying out the surgery.

Although the Inca Clinic, where the artist was taken in an emergency, clarified that they did not carry out any operations and only provided care in case of emergency, the family and other public figures have demanded justice and have pointed the finger at Dr. Fong as the one responsible.

