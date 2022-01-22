Edson Davila, better known as ‘Giselo’, returns recharged to the leadership of America today with his companions Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo, who in the advance of the new season of the program hinted that there will be a new colleague. After the surprises prepared by the América TV magazine, the presenter was happy and detailed some requirements that the next member must meet.

The driver assured that his new partner must be someone like him; that is, with the same sense of humor because on the set everyone makes jokes. “I expect a person with a super good vibe, and yes, who has a leash, because in the program we ‘beat’ each other . In addition, I hope that the new driver is like me, rowdy and rowdy, “he said for El Popular.

He also revealed that he was excited about his continuity in the magazine. “I remain firm in America today, no one takes me out of here. I am very happy to return because I love my job and, honestly, I couldn’t wait any longer. People have written to me a lot asking ‘when are we coming back?’ I’ve missed my classmates a lot, even Mrs. Janet. We are a family”.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Giselo’ willing to do anything for work: “I don’t mind dressing up as Run Run or as a little bee”

‘Giselo’ happy for his trip to Europe

The television presenter spent a well-deserved vacation in Europe and did not hesitate to share them on social networks. After that, ‘Giselo’ mentioned in an interview with GV Producciones that his dream could come true thanks to his effort. “And this achievement, this fulfilled dream of seeing places I always wanted to see, is the product of my work. I work in America today and I also host events, I don’t stop working, the day I die I’ll have time to rest”.

Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ told details of his trip to Europe. Photo: GV Productions

Edson Dávila gave his opinion on the admission of Melissa Paredes to Women in command

Despite being far from Peru, “Giselo” was not oblivious to what was happening on television, as his followers informed him about his former co-worker’s new job, to which Edson Dávila assures that Melissa Paredes needs to work . “My followers inform me immediately (about Melissa’s arrival at Women in Command), well I think good for her, as she says she needs to work.”