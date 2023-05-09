From influencer to sports coach. Mark Vito and Edson Davila They met in order to play sports together and record content for their social networks. In previous days, the “America Today” driver had been asking Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband to train him with his intense exercise routine to achieve toned muscles. “Training with my gymbro figuretti,” reads Dávila’s video.

In the clip that the charismatic ‘Giselo’ shared on TikTok, Mark Vito is seen advising ‘Giselo’ on how to properly load a weight. Immediately afterwards, the influencer neglects his pupil and begins to record tiktoks; Therefore, when he returns, he finds Dávila asking for help and, later, he sees him vanish. He manages to give her first aid so that his colleague reacts.

#Edson #Dávila #faints #performing #Mark #Vitos #intense #exercise #routine