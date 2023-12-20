Edson Davila, known on television as 'Giselo', confessed to his colleague Verónica Linares for her YouTube channel. In the interview, Dávila talked about his studies in performing arts and dance to enter television, and did not waste the cameras to refer to Gisela Valcárcel. We tell you all the details below.

What did Edson Dávila say about Gisela Valcárcel?

Edson He talked about his beginnings on the small screen and told how Gisela Valcárcel gave him the opportunity to present his imitation of the host in 'The Great Show'. This show meant for Edson to be summoned to host 'America Today' and to co-host 'What's the Real One?'.

“I have a lot of love and respect for him. (…) But anyway, the lady knows that I have affection for her and, furthermore, I will always tell her that I am grateful to her, because if she did not want (for me to continue in America), I would just be left there. (…) I will always be grateful and my loyalty will always be with her,” he said.

What did Edson Dávila say about working with Gisela Valcárcel?

Veronica Linares He asked Edson Dávila if Gisela Valcárcel was a methodical person when it came to working. He pointed out that he has never had any conflict with her, contrary to what many people think.

“My friends asked me that, and the truth would be to lie to them. Have I seen her fighting or yelling at people? Never. Furthermore, people think something: that I am with Mrs. Gisela. (…) I don't see the lady, I'm not even bothering her,” she concluded.

