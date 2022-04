,,I can’t wait to join All of Holland Bakes Kids to get on with it. It is a huge honor to succeed André,” said Da Graça. The permanent jury members Janny van der Heijden and Robèrt van Beckhoven are also present.

All of Holland Bakt Kids will be shown on NPO 1 in the autumn of 2022. Children from 9 to 11 years old can still sign up to participate.

