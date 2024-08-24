It was a good day for Mexicans in the Premier League, with victories for Edson Álvarez’s West Ham and Raúl Jiménez’s Fulham.

The Hammers won 2-0 away at Crystal Palace with goals from Tomas Soucek (67′) and Jarrod Bowen (72′).

Álvarez came on as a substitute in the 78th minute and formed a defensive partnership with Guido Rodríguez, just like in his old days with América. These are the first minutes of the season for ‘El Machín’, who has recovered from an injury that kept him out of the Copa América with the Mexican National Team.

Meanwhile at Craven Cottage, Jimenez came on in the 80th minute as the Cottagers beat promoted Leicester City 2-1 at home.

Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the Londoners in the 18th minute and Wout Faes equalised in the 38th minute. Alex Iwobi scored the winner in the 80th minute. The other Mexican in the Premier League, Julián Araujo, could be active for Bournemouth when they face Newcastle at home on Sunday.

Premier League Matchday 2 Results