Alvarez’s performance in his first year in the Premier League was far above expectations, despite the fact that West Ham United were not on par with what they had done last season, the Mexican arrived from day one to become a starter and not let go. This performance led the now captain of the Mexican National Team to become a power broker in and out of England with big clubs, however, everything indicates that this summer he will remain with the ‘hammers’.
The English press reports that the player and his club have decided that this summer they will not listen to offers for a possible step up in quality. The Mexican had a meeting with Lopetegui, the new coach of the London team, and the Spaniard has informed Alvarez that he sees him as a key piece in his scheme. He will maintain his role as a starter and that is why the midfielder is already working with his teammates for the two or three weeks remaining before the start of the Premier League.
The West Ham United board were open to listening to offers between 60 and 80 million euros for the Mexican, who was liked by clubs such as Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, however, Lopetegui’s meeting with Álvarez where he reaffirmed his star status within his star team has been key for both club and player to decide to stay on the same path for at least one more year.
#Edson #Álvarez #leave #ranks #West #Ham
Leave a Reply