Edson Álvarez is without a doubt the most consistent footballer to date within Ajax. The Mexican center midfielder, today enabled as a central defender after the club’s casualties, is having a superlative performance with the Dutch team. This partly courtesy of the bad moment that the club is experiencing, which usually fills both the ‘Machín’ and the entire lower zone of the ‘Sons of the Gods’ with work and responsibilities.
Despite this, the Mexican works hard to fully fulfill the responsibilities that his club gives him. Being so, and his outstanding sports performance, have made the Mexican draw the attention of several of the best teams on the planet. Chelsea in the summer was interested in him and in this winter transfer window, he was linked with two more Premier League teams, previous weeks with West Ham United and at the closing of the transfer window he had a route to go to Arsenal on the table. .
It is no secret to anyone that the Gunners failed with the signing of Moisés Caicedo and given Arteta’s need to have one more midfielder, those from London had two options: Mikel’s favourite, Jorginho, and the option in case of failure for the Italian, Edson Alvarez. In the end, the signing of Enzo Fernández by Chelsea released Jorginho’s departure, which was a direct request from the coach and this automatically collapsed any option for the Mexican to join the ranks of the Premier League leader.
#Edson #Álvarez #reach #Arsenal #market #day
Leave a Reply