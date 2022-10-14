Last summer market, the Mexican Edson Álvarez was nothing to sign with Chelsea who offered 50 million euros to Ajax for his signing. A signing that tempted the Dutch team too much, however at the end of the road the current Eredivisie champion blocked the transfer of the Mexican player because they did not have a natural replacement within the squad.
After the refusal of the whole of the ‘Children of the Gods’, Chelsea closed with Juventus the arrival of Denis Zakaria on loan, a move that to this day remains totally inconsequential, since the Swiss has not played a single minute neither with Tuchel, nor now in the management of Graham Potter,
Therefore, the London team could make a move that would directly benefit Álvarez.
From England they report that the Chelsea board is already working on rescinding the failed transfer of Zakaria who would return to Juventus. In this way, the Blues team would once again seek a means of containment in the market and once again the Mexican Edson Álvarez would be their first option, although now with many more options to acquire him, since Ajax could look for a replacement with the open market.
