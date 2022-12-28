Edson Álvarez did not have the World Cup that he would have wanted. Unfortunately for him, the Ajax footballer with the passage of time was losing weight within Gerardo Martino’s plans, despite being for many the best national footballer today. And as proof of this, the substitution of ‘Machín’ in the duel against Argentina, a decision that affected the performance of the Tri against the albiceleste and that filled Martino with criticism.
It was expected that a good performance in Qatar 2022 could earn the Mexican a quality jump to one of the best teams in Europe or at least to one of the 5 best leagues on the planet, however, and regardless of the fact that he did not have the brilliance desired in the winter world cup, the most recent information indicates that the Ajax midfielder is still in a position to give a stellar turn to his career, as it seems that Chelsea could resume negotiations for his signing in January.
From England they report that the Blues continue to be interested in the transfer of the Mexican, whom the board likes a lot, especially since Kanté’s departure was inevitable and Jorginho’s is beginning to take the same course. Despite this, unlike what happened in the summer, the club’s position is not entirely firm, since since the transfer attempt in August to date, the entire recruitment team within the London team has changed and now it will be the new leaders in that area who must approve or deny the movement.
