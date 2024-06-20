Edson Álvarez is Borussia Dortmund’s chosen one to replace Jude Bellingham, according to Sky Sports. They would have to pay around €35m to Ajax to complete the deal. Excellent choice from one of the clubs with the best eye in the world. pic.twitter.com/DS4avvh9o2 — World Cup winners (@World Cup winners) June 16, 2023

Since his arrival at the English club, Casemiro He did not manage to transcend and even in the last season he had little participation, with only 19 duels played due to his poor performance and injuries, which led him to stay out of the America Cup because Brazil He didn’t contemplate it. Because of that, his continuity with the Old Trafford team is in doubt, although the Bayern Munich He has already shown interest in taking it, waiting to recover his best version.

🚨🔴 Man United, seriously considering to bring in also new midfielder — almost sure in case Casemiro leaves. Understand Mexico captain Edson Álvarez is one of the option discussed internally, appreciated by ten Hag. It’s difficult deal, as West Ham considers him as key player. pic.twitter.com/UUUiSy1vLb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

For now, the youth squad America can boast in his record a Liga MX, a Copa MX and a Champion of Champions with the club that formed him, two Eredivisieone Cup and two Dutch Super Cups with the Children of the Godsplus two gold Cup with the Mexican team.