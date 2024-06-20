While he was active in Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands, the Mexican Edson Alvarez He caught the attention of several big clubs, both in England and Germany. In fact, he became strongly linked to the Borussia Dortmundbut in the end the signing did not happen, but he was able to join the ranks of the West Ham United.
The current captain of the Mexican team and twice a World Cup winner, is once again on the radar of a great player Premier Leaguethis was announced by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Its about Manchester Unitedwhich is seriously considering taking the midfielder, as long as the Brazilian Casemiro do not continue in their ranks. However, the same source assures that signing the Aztec is difficult, since for the Hammers It is a key element.
Since his arrival at the English club, Casemiro He did not manage to transcend and even in the last season he had little participation, with only 19 duels played due to his poor performance and injuries, which led him to stay out of the America Cup because Brazil He didn’t contemplate it. Because of that, his continuity with the Old Trafford team is in doubt, although the Bayern Munich He has already shown interest in taking it, waiting to recover his best version.
Returning to the topic of Machínone of the reasons why Red Devils focus on his hiring is because the Dutch coach Erik ten Hag knows him very well after having met him Ajax Amsterdam for some years.
For now, the youth squad America can boast in his record a Liga MX, a Copa MX and a Champion of Champions with the club that formed him, two Eredivisieone Cup and two Dutch Super Cups with the Children of the Godsplus two gold Cup with the Mexican team.
