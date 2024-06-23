Saturday, June 22, 2024, the The Mexican Futbol selection faces the Jamaican team, for the match corresponding to matchday one of Group B, in the Copa América 2024. The match has been somewhat tight. Mexico already had a couple of dangerous plays that could have added to the score, and, however, the grade goes the other way.
And at minute thirty of the first half, the captain of the tricolor team Edson Álvarez had to come off due to an injury that made him leave the field crying; In his place came the soccer player from the Monterrey Soccer Club: Luis Romo.
And it is still too early to give a possible diagnosis that will help us reveal how long the West Ham United player will be out, due to the way in which he fell lying on the grass and the tears on his face, it seems difficult for him to return, at least, for the remainder of the Copa América.
A real shame, because in recent days there was talk that the Mexican defender could sign for Manchester United, in an early rise in his career in English football.
#Edson #Álvarez #injured #Mexico #Jamaica #Copa #América #leaves #field #crying
Leave a Reply