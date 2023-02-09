Edson Álvarez is being the most constant footballer within Ajax. At the beginning of the year and due to the bad planning of the directive in the assembly of the squad, the Mexican has been reinstated in his original position as a center-back on the right, leaving for the moment the midfield of the Netherlands team. The reality is that the “Machín” is performing at an outstanding level of play and it seems that his time in the “Sons of the Gods” box is about to end.
From the summer to date, the former América has been linked to countless clubs, from his frustrated transfer to Chelsea in the summer, to the option of going to Arsenal this winter, however, due to different factors, it has not been possible to specify the quality leap. Now, the English press places the 25-year-old player in Liverpool’s sights, this with the endorsement of Jürgen Klopp.
Sources report that the Reds are very interested in the Mexican’s services. Those from Anfield want a couple of pieces for the midfield and although the initial plan was to attack by Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham, the signing of both players is impossible, therefore, they would bet on one of these two thinking about the team’s attack and in the Mexican national team to support the recovery of the ball, a task that is not being done well today within Liverpool and that has the team on the verge of failing in everything.
