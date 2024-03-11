After years of growth with Ajax, Edson Álvarez chose to take a leap in quality in his career, signing for West Ham United of the Premier League, a club in which from the first minute he won the title under the command of David Moyes . The Mexican's campaign with the old guard team in London is being excellent, for many he is today one of the best players in the entire league and his performance will naturally open up his market for the summer.
One of the teams that has had him in their sights for some time is Bayern Munich, who considered his signing last summer, although with much less interest than West Ham themselves and Borussia Dortmund. However, Álvarez's year in England would have reactivated the club's interest in the Mexican, who is already on the list of options for the still Bundesliga champion who is getting ready for a squad renewal.
As we have informed you in 90min, Joshua Kimmich is considering leaving the club this summer due to his lack of empathy with the current club board. If this is the case, the management will look for a replacement and Edson wins a lot to make the jump to one of the most relevant institutions in the history of football. West Ham has spent 38 million euros on the containment, with a contract until 2028, it is certain that the London club expects a higher figure from the sale of the Moyes stalwart.
