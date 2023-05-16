Transfer market after transfer market The name of Edson Álvarez sounds familiar to many big teams but his departure from Ajax has not been possible and that is why he has become one of the best players for the Dutch team in recent seasons. In the past, these teams that have been interested in “El Machín” have been from the Premier League and the latest rumors say that from Germany they have set their sights on the Mexican midfielder.
According to the newspaper “The Telegraph“, those who knock on the door of the Amsterdam team are, nothing more and nothing less, than Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the biggest teams in the German country that are currently fighting hand in hand for the Bundesliga title of this 2022/23 season and who are already qualified for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League According to what they say, both clubs would be willing to pay a figure close to €35 million to get their services.
So far in the 2022/23 season, the Mexican midfielder has played 42 games with 4 goals and 3 assists, which are very good numbers for a player who focuses mainly on the defensive or containment side of the Amsterdam team. .
As for the most suitable situation for the player who emerged in the Aguilas del América, in the Borussia Dortmund team he would have more opportunities in the first place and a large part of this would be due to the departure of Jude Bellingham from the yellow team that would leave a hole in the half of the field While on the side of the red team from Munich, the opportunities would be fewer due to the large number of quality midfielders that Thomas Tuchel has available on the squad.
Everything seems to indicate that the future of Edson Álvarez will be outside Ajax but due to what happened in the last transfer markets, everything is on the table.
