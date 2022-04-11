Erik Ten Hag will be the next Manchester United manager. It is an open secret that the Dutch strategist is the favorite to take the reins of the Red Devils for the next season. The current Ajax coach has done a great job in the Eredivisie and will have a great challenge in the Premier League starting in the summer. In the midst of this soap opera, possible arrivals and departures in the transfer market have already begun to sound.
According to the English press, Ten Hag could take Antony, one of the great jewels of the Amsterdam team, with him to Manchester. The Brazilian is, without a doubt, one of the elements that most seduces the big clubs in Europe and due to the influence of his current coach, he could opt for the Red Devils. In the Dutch coach’s sights are also Harry Kane, current Tottenham player.
Everything indicates that there will be a profound transformation in Man U for the next season. Elements like Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavan and Jesse Lingard would have their days numbered in Manchester. One of Ten Hag’s priorities is to strengthen the midfield. In this sense, the possibility that Edson Álvarez signed for the Red Devils does not sound so far away. The Mexican is immovable and a key player in Ajax.
The coach knows him very well and has given him the confidence to find his best level. In past months it was rumored that teams like Crystal Palace and Rennes had Álvarez among their priority interests, however, with the arrival of Ten Hag, a new team could join the fight for the Mexican midfielder.
So far there is no clue to suggest that Edson is of interest to Manchester United beyond his relationship with the manager. According to the most recent reports, Ten Hag would look for Ruben Neves, from Wolverhampton; Declan Rice of West Ham; Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as some of the main options to reinforce the midfield.
Although it seems that there is some possibility that Álvarez arrives at Man U, at the moment everything is rumors. The 4 of the Mexican National Team will have to give a great performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup to attract attention and have more options.
