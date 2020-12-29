Highlights: MP Sanjay Raut said – Now no one respects these organizations

It is tragic to see that these organizations are being danced on Angulia: Sanjay Raut

Summons sent to Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, for alleged money laundering

Mumbai

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that it appears that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has a ‘national obligation’ to harass those opposing the BJP. Referring to the summons sent to his wife Varsha Raut in the alleged money laundering case, he wondered why the ED was investigating small-money cases.

I pity ED: Sanjay Raut

The Rajya Sabha member said, “It is the national responsibility of the ED to harass the anti-BJP people.” I pity ED, he had some reputation earlier. He said, ‘Now no one respects these organizations. It is tragic to see that these organizations are being danced on Angulia. ‘

The ED wants to interrogate Sanjay Raut’s wife about a loan of Rs 55 lakh, which he took from the wife of a man who is accused in the PMC bank fraud case.

‘It seems like there is no issue in the country’

The Shiv Sena MP said that the ED normally takes up cases of at least Rs 100 crore. But it seems that there is no issue before the country, so the old case has been taken up. ‘

‘All information is mentioned in my affidavits’

He said, ‘Debt and the reason for taking it is mentioned in my Rajya Sabha affidavits. The information that is being given to the media is already mentioned in my affidavits. Varsha Raut did not appear before the ED on Monday.