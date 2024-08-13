Almost everyone knows what is black box installed in aircraft, the electronic data recording device that facilitates investigations after a possible accident, but perhaps not all of them‘EDR (also called RDE), a tool with the same purposes present on our cars. Attention, we are not talking about the EDR in the pay slip, a distinct element of the remuneration (acronym EDR) among the fixed items of the remuneration at the top of the pay slip. Let’s find out what the EDR is and what data it records in the event of an accident.

EDR, Event data recorder: event data recorder

From 7 July 2024, cars on sale in theEuropean Union must be equipped with various Adas (Advanced driver assistance systems) according to the European Regulation 2019/2144, already mandatory since 7 July 2022 on newly approved cars. The number one in terms of importance is theEDR (Event data recorder), the event data recorder: the car manufacturer installs this device in the cars to record information in the event of an accident. The tool is integrated into the active and passive safety systems, right from the manufacturing stage. The EDR allows you to identify the type and version of the vehicle, as well as the status and activation sequence of the safety systems: from seat belts to brakes, airbags, through eCall and the various Adas. European regulations specify that EDRs must record at least 15 types of data.

EDR and Accident: 3 Things to Know

1) The Event data recorder records and stores incident parameters and information 5 seconds before, during and 300 milliseconds after a collision. Remembers speed, acceleration and deceleration, braking, rotation and tilt of the car, active and inactive safety systems (belts fastened, presence and number of passengers). It cannot be deactivated, it is used by vehicle manufacturers to improve the efficiency and safety of their vehicles. The data can be used to analyse the effectiveness of road safety measures, without identifying the car owner, in compliance with privacy. The EDR does not know the VIS (Vehicle indicator section) of the car or the last digits of the VIN (Vehicle identification number, the 17-digit code that is the chassis number).

The EDR is installed directly by the manufacturer, it records only technical data and not audio or video.

The data is accessible only in the event of an accident and by authorized personnel, using specific equipment.

2) The EDR stores certain and fundamental data for a reconstruction of the accident dynamics by specialized technicians, in order to establish the behavior of the drivers. The EDR records the data relating to the vehicle in the seconds before and after an accident or a critical event.

This data may include:

Vehicle speed

Engine revolutions

Braking And Brake condition

And Acceleration and deceleration

Position

Inclination

Activation of the eCall system

Steering angle

Use of seat belts

Airbag activation.

EDR and interface for data reading via a PC

3) The EDR is not the insurance black box: they are different devices. The first has a scientific nature, a maximum precision instrument; the other is not.