The energy group EDP is developing a pioneer project to decarbonize one of the centers of Bondaltione of the largest Iberian companies in the industrial chemical sector. To do this, EDP will install Two batteries to store renewable energy for self -consumption in the industrial unit of Bondalti in Be (Portugal).

Batteries, with a total power of 12 megawatts (MW) and a storage capacity of 12 MWh, are capable of loading and downloading electricity in just one hour. With them, Bondalti also has a tool to maximize its operational efficiency and reduce its energy costs; The energy is managed by an intelligent system that takes advantage of the price variations, managing the energy needs of the network and the leftover energy of the solar plant available to the company.

In this way, the two installed batteries will provide Bondalti, a company Electrointestivea reliable supply of energy at competitive prices in the absence of wind or solar energy production, guaranteeing the continuous functioning of industrial units.

“The implementation of storage systems in companies will be crucial to accelerate the use of renewable energy and make the most profitable and efficient solar production investments. We are proud to see how Bondalti opens a way to innovation and sustainability in the country, at the same time that we train our clients for a cleaner and more resistant energy sector,” he says Antonio AraújoResponsible for Client Solutions in Iberia for the EDP group.

“Lower energy costs, a lower dependence on electrical networks and a reduced carbon footprint are key factors for our competitiveness. That is why we believe it is essential Luis DelgadoExecutive Director of Bondalti.

This project adds to more than 4,400 solar panelsdistributed in two centrals, also installed by EDP between 2018 and 2020with a combined capacity of 2 MW. Both projects are part of the Bondalti decarbonization roadmap, whose objective is to consume electricity from 100% renewable sources in 2030.