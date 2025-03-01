EDP ​​Renewanis has convened its General Shareholders Meeting for April 3 in Madrid, in the first call, and for April 14, in Second, with the intention of approving the distribution of a ‘scrip dividend’ to be executed through an increase in social capital, according to the agenda published in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Specifically, it will propose a mechanism for remuneration of shareholders through a ‘scrip dividend’ to be executed as an increase in social capital charged to reservations, in a “determinable” amount.

The capital increase will be made through an issuance of new shares of 5 euros for nominal value, without issuance premium. SThey were the same class and series as those currently issued and a provision for the incomplete subscription of the shares to be issued in the capital increase would be included.

The company explains on its website that this proposal seeks to improve the remuneration structure of its shareholders and That follows the trend of other traded companies, which have also used the ‘dividend scrip’ method.

This flexible dividend program is a mechanism that allows shareholders to choose between receiving new actions, sell all or part of your rights of expansion to the company, With a price that will be announced before the start of the program, or sell them in the market at the price.

The Council will also vote a new policy of remuneration of the counselors of EDP Renováveis ​​for the period between 2026 and 2028, several modifications of their social statutes and the ratification of Laurie Lee Fitch and Gioia Mariai Ghezzi as independent, among other issues.