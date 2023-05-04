By Leticia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – EDP Brasil had a net profit of 486.8 million reais in the first quarter of this year, representing a drop of 6.8% compared to the figure for the same period in 2022, according to a balance sheet released on the night of Wednesday.

The performance of the last line of the electric company’s balance sheet was harmed by a more negative financial result and by higher depreciation and amortization.

Between January and March, EDP’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached 1.30 billion reais, up 3.3% year-on-year, with a positive contribution from investment assets. power transmission.

The company also highlighted the evolution of its investments in the quarter, which totaled 606.9 million reais, 36.8% higher than the contributions from the same period of 2022, with higher amounts destined for the group’s distributors and the transmission lots under construction.

In a separate note, the CEO of EDP Brasil, João Marques da Cruz, assessed that the quarterly performance reflects “the maintenance of good results in favor of value creation and balance in the management of our portfolio”.

“We are actively working to build a scenario for the inexpensive renewal of the distribution concession in Espírito Santo, together with social impact projects”, commented Marques.

The EDP concessionaire from Espírito Santo opens the queue for the next renewals of energy distribution contracts from 2025. On the eve, the Minister of Mines and Energy said that this process should be linked to “social counterparts” on the part of the companies, in a proposal that should be officially launched in public consultation within three weeks.