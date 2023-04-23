The announcement was made by the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, alongside Lula; companies are from the energy and gas sector, respectively

The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, said that EDP and Galp, Portuguese energy and gas companies, respectively, will invest €5.7 billion in Brazil in the coming years in energy projects. The announcement was made this Saturday (April 22, 2023) alongside President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is on an official trip to the European country.

Costa emphasized that EDP has the 1st green hydrogen plant in Brazil in the state of Ceará and that, with closer relations between the two countries, Portugal could be the gateway to this market on the European continent.

“The strengthening of relationships greatly enhances what is production in Brazil [de hidrogênio verde] and the role that Portugal can play as a gateway through the port of Sines for this hydrogen in Europe”, said the Portuguese Prime Minister.

Costa also said that on Monday (24.Apr.2023) an o KC-390 Embraer – 1st aircraft of the Portuguese air force as a result of cooperation between the Portuguese country and Brazil.

On the same day, a new protocol will also be signed to adapt the Portuguese standards of another aircraft of the Brazilian company, the A-29 Super Tucano. According to Costa, Portugal will adopt its pilot training process through the Brazilian fighter jet.

On Friday, Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro, who is also on a trip to Portugal, said that Embraer would manufacture aircraft in partnership with the Portuguese company Ogma, in which the Brazilian company has a 65% stake. The goal is to meet NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) requirements.