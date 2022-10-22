Former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is a very popular politician in France, despite his problems with the French justice system. It is more than two years since he left the forefront of national politics to concentrate on the problems of Le Havre, the port city of which he has been mayor since he left his post in Matignon. But the mayor aims higher: he dreams of being president of France in 2027.

Philippe, who was Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron between May 2017 and July 2020, must testify tomorrow before the investigation commission of the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) for the alleged mismanagement of the French Government of the covid health crisis -19. This court is exclusively in charge of judging the members of the Executive for delinquent or criminal acts in the exercise of their functions. In September 2021, Agnès Buyzn, his former Minister of Health, was charged by that court for the same reason.

The judges will have to decide whether or not to also charge Philippe for “endangering the lives of others” during the pandemic. You will most likely be granted “assisted witness” status. In that case, they would not charge him with any crime, as they did not find enough evidence against him, but they would leave the door open to a subsequent accusation if they get it.

The pandemic was not the only serious crisis Philippe had to deal with in his three years at the helm of the French government. The ‘yellow vests’ revolt and protests against pension reform also robbed him of many hours of sleep when he was prime minister.

As a young man, Philippe, 51, was on the left. He was a member of the Socialist Party in the 1990s, but later he became a right-winger. High civil servant and educated at Sciences Po and at the prestigious School of National Administration (ENA), he militated in the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP), embryo of The Republicans, the French conservative party. By training he is a lawyer specializing in public contracts. He was a disciple of former Prime Minister Alain Juppé, who lost the right-wing primaries in November 2016 against François Fillon. He gets along terrible with former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. The two had an altercation at the founding congress of the UMP and were about to come to blows, according to the French press.

Between 2012 and 2017, he was a deputy, first for the UMP and then for Los Republicanos. Although he was not a member of La República en Marcha (LREM), Macron’s party, the young president appointed him prime minister in May 2017. With his appointment, Macron wanted to show his desire to form a government “neither left nor right » and, incidentally, manage to divide the Republicans. When he left the Executive, Philippe was more popular than Macron, despite the crises he had to deal with.

Philippe, who practices boxing, was elected mayor of Le Havre in June 2020 after three years at Matignon. He obtained 58% of the votes in the second round of the municipal elections. He had already held that position between 2010 and 2017. The former prime minister founded his own party, Horizontes, in October 2021, which supports the presidential majority. Philippe wanted to show that, despite remaining faithful to Macron, he is a free man. In the legislative elections last June, Horizontes won 29 deputies and has two ministers in the government of Élisabeth Borne.

The black beard that Philippe sported when he was appointed Prime Minister in 2017 has turned completely white. The French politician suffers from vitiligo, a chronic disease that affects the pigmentation of the skin and hair; and alopecia, which has recently caused him to lose his eyebrows. Philippe, discreet but politically active, does not hide his presidential ambitions. Macron will not be able to stand for re-election in 2027 because the French Constitution prohibits it. A president can only serve two consecutive five-year terms in France.

the rivals



Two other Macron ministers are already preparing behind the scenes to be presidential candidates: Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, and Gérald Darmanin, head of the Interior portfolio. One point in his favour: the mayor of Le Havre is very popular. 50% of the French have a good opinion of Philippe, according to a survey published last September by Elabe. The second most popular politician in France is Bruno Le Maire.

In case you don’t get the keys to the Elysée Palace in 2027. Philippe could make a living as a writer or television scriptwriter. Ten years ago he published ‘Des hommes qui lisent’ (Men who read), an essay about the books that have marked him in his life. The former prime minister, married and father of three children, published this year ‘Impressions et lignes claires’ (Impressions and clear lines), a book about his 1,145 days in Matignon, in which he reflects on power, the state of France and the reforms that would be necessary to carry out in the country. This book was written together with his friend Gilles Boyer, who was his adviser in Mantignon before he was elected MEP.

Philippe and Gilles have also written two novels with four hands: ‘L’heure de la vérité’ (The hour of truth) and ‘Dans l’ombre’ (In the shadow). This latest novel, a political thriller about the backstage of a presidential campaign, will soon be adapted into a television series by France Télévisions. If the French left had its series with ‘Baron Noir’, the French right will soon have its own thanks to the pen of Édouard Philippe.