Atheels everywhere to Emmanuel Macron, in view of the presidential elections. Who can save him? If you look at the polls on the most popular politicians in France, none of the candidates in the next elections to choose the new president are in the lead. Balance, however, in first place, there is always him, Édouard Philippe, right-wing mayor of a port and popular city, Le Havre. Prime Minister unexpectedly chosen by Emmanuel Macron in 2017, he left in July 2020. But, even today, when the French are asked who they have the most trust in, he relentlessly comes out, for almost 50% he is number one. For a long time he let the uncertainty about the possibility of running for the presidency glide away (and Macron was terrified). Then he agreed to support him. Here, perhaps he is “The” solution. But in October he created his own party, Horizons, which could represent the surprise of the legislative elections (the presidential elections will follow). In short, if Macron wins, he will no longer find himself with the mat majority of the last five years.

Here he is, Philippe, 51 years old and one meter and 94, the son of high school professors, brilliant schools and a brilliant career between public and private. Very reserved, he decided to speak to the Press, in a café in front of the Luxembourg gardens.

Can Macron win this time too?

«He has his chances but the situation is still open. At the present time the president (he will never call him in the interview Emmanuel Macron, ed) has more chances of being elected than Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2007, and François Hollande, in 2012, three months from the first round. But many things can happen. He can do some stupid things. And unexpected mechanisms can materialize ».

THEThe expected arrival on the scene of Valérie Pécresse, an expression of the moderate right, as candidate of the Republicans. They are the heirs of neo-Gaullism: until a few years ago it was also his party.

“We worked together with Valérie. She is a very respectable opponent. On many points he says things that must be listened to and that are sometimes interesting, other times erroneous. She is the candidate of a field deeply divided at the level of doctrine. What space is given to Europe? To freedom and liberalism? Within what limits should you intervene on safety? On these points, there are many differences within the Republicans. I don’t know if he will be able to handle them. But, if he manages to pass the ballot, he can really have a better chance there ».

No temptation to reach it? She could weigh a lot.

“No nobody. I hope the president is re-elected, because, at the moment, I think he is better than the others. And I think we have done many things between 2017 and 2022. But then I want my new political formation to have a weight in the parliamentary majority ».

What kind of party is Horizons? Like Macron, do you think there is no longer a difference between left and right?

“Absolutely no. I believe that they continue to exist: they are historical and cultural elements that shape the imagination and political references. I am right-wing and liberal and I am not ashamed of it. Today, however, the left and the right are no longer enough to structure and nourish the political debate. If you look at Europe, the dividing line between the pros and cons does not pass between the left and the right but within the two fields ”.

Can it be said that yours is a center-right party?

«It is made up of people who come mainly from the center and from the right and some from the left as well. The important thing is what we want to do: a well-rooted formation, with exponents who are often, like me, also local administrators, who produce ideas, who weigh on the political debate and do not fall into controversy, who know how to take a little distance , who prepare a strategy “.

In short, the opposite of En Marche !, the volatile creation of Macron to win in 2017 …

“Theirs is a movement, they don’t even say it’s a party. They have a very light and flexible organization. Horizons is more structured. Let’s put it this way ».

What is your refuge, away from French politics?

“Sicily. I arrived there many years ago and fell in love all of a sudden. I like his mix of great austerity and complete madness. I go there as soon as I can. I am Norman and it fascinates me that the island was dominated by the Normans in one of its golden ages. Every time one of my children has turned ten, I have taken them there for a week, for two to ride in a Fiat 500. I like to get lost inside ».

Does this passion for Sicily make sense politically?

“Politics is often about understanding how power works and what you can get and lose of power. It is a relationship of forces. And in Sicily it is a historical obligation.