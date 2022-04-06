Édouard Mendy: see the unusual error of the goalkeeper of Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The goalkeeper has been criticized for his ‘blooper’ in Madrid’s third goal.
April 06, 2022, 03:29 PM
In the match between Real Madrid and Chelsea, for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Karim Benzema was the main figure.
His two great headed goals put the Spanish team ahead. Then, despite Kai Havertz’s discount, the Frenchman scored again. Of course, on that third occasion, Benzema had the complicity of Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.
mendy’s mistake
Around minute 46, just beginning the second half, Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy made an incredible mistake that led to Benzema scoring the third goal.
The play has been cataloged as the ‘blooper’ of the Champions League day.
In fact, some Internet users have highlighted that the pressure of the French striker precipitated the failure of the goalkeeper.
The memory of what happened with goalkeeper Donnarumma (something very similar) in the last match is alive for all fans. Also, it must be remembered that It was Benzema who benefited from goalkeeper Loris Karius’ unforgettable mistake in the 2018 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
