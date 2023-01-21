Edouard Louis shook French literature and consciousness by recounting the bullying and isolation he suffered as a gay boy in an industrial town in deep France. The autobiographical novel To end Eddy Bellegueule At just 22 years old, it turned him into an author with an international projection that today only continues to grow. The writer born in the Somme 30 years ago is playing himself these days in the stage adaptation of his work who killed my father than Thomas Ostermeier has brought these days to the Condeduque Center in Madrid. He is full, bright and convinced of his mission.

More information

Question. The writer now jumps on stage. Why?

Reply. As soon as Ostermeier asked me to do it, I wanted to do it because everything experimental interests me. There was a time when writers, from Zola to Sartre to Simone de Beauvoir, gave information about things people didn’t know about, like working in a mine or a factory. Today the mission has changed. People know the inequality, they know that there are children working to make telephones in Asia and women dying at the hands of their husbands. Our job is no longer to teach, but to confront people with what they know but don’t want to see.

Q. Why don’t they want to see it?

R. Because that forces them to see what they do and, above all, what they don’t do. When you are confronted with this social violence, you are forced to ask yourself: what do I do in the face of it? Am I still passive? Do I react? Do I have responsibility? And that makes people feel bad. It is a protection mechanism.

Q. What does the scene bring you personally?

R. [Lo piensa un rato y al fin sentencia, sonriente] It gives me a feeling of revenge realizing that no one would have heard the story of my father, his social class and his poverty in a world where that was never going to be told. It must be like a thief’s delight when he gets to rob a bank. When I do theater I have the impression of robbing a bank, of taking something from others that would never belong to me. Yes, I have the thief’s joy when I’m on stage.

Q. What has failed in the France of liberty, equality and fraternity for there to be as much exclusion as you describe?

R. Those words, “liberty, equality and fraternity”, have made it possible to hide the truth of what is happening in France. There have always been inequalities, the poor die before the rich or there is not equal access to food, but this discourse has allowed violence to be reproduced by hiding reality. By hiding it you don’t change it. For my father, a political decision is as intimate as the first time he made love or hugged someone. I remember when Sarkozy announced the end of the financing of certain medicines. My father had a stomach problem and that meant illness. That is why politics for me is intimate. I didn’t know what was left or right, or Parliament, but I did know that my father had to become a street sweeper when he had a broken back so they wouldn’t take everything away from him. What I, Daniel Blake. That is why the extreme right has exploded, because people who felt protected by the left were abandoned.

Q. You fled as a teenager because of the rejection you experienced when you were gay. Do you have a good relationship with your father now?

R. It’s a tricky mix between the two. We can never have a great relationship because too many things separate us, but a lot has changed. I left because I’m gay, in my family they hated gays and they called me fagot every day at school and at home. I became a class defector not because I’m smarter or more sensitive than everyone else, but simply because I was a little fag that everyone hated. I was not freer than the others, but less free because I had no choice.

Q. But he has achieved freedom.

R. Over time I realized that running freed me, but not at first. When I was a child, my dream was to be masculine, not to be called a fagot, not to be ashamed of my father. Only later, when reading books by Sartre or watching films by Almodóvar or Ken Loach, my heart was transformed and today when I see my father there is a sociological divorce, but not an intimate or sentimental one. He, who said that gays had to be put in concentration camps and that so many Arabs had to be got rid of, now he asks me if I have a boyfriend, if I’m in love.

Q. Has social class conditioned you more than the fact of being gay?

R. No. The sexual condition has been stronger, it is the one that has torn me from my social class. My social class failed to change my sexual orientation.

Q. Do you think this is still the case for children today?

R. There are things that change, there are more spaces that did not exist before, like the Internet. When I was a child, I lived geographically confined to my town, I believed that I was the only gay in the world and that I was sick. But when I talk about my book in high schools I meet guys who live the same thing I lived. There is a repetition of the homophobic structure. Last week a 13-year-old boy, Lucas, committed suicide. Because everyone called him a fag at school. The difficulty with homophobia is that those who suffer from it often cannot tell about it at home. A black man who suffers from racism at school can share it with his mother, who is also black. If you’re a fag, you can’t tell your mother, she’s not. I do not want to say, of course, that racism is easy, but homophobia is a different experience, a total isolation, a fear of being discovered at every moment.

Q. Tell me about a good memory from your childhood.

R. The dance. She danced a lot. Like many gay boys, who hide out of shame and are therefore fascinated by those divas who are under the spotlight, illuminated, like Madonna or Lady Gaga. Being so hidden all the time makes us dream of the opposite. And I organized concerts in my room in which I was the only actor and spectator [ríe]. She played Céline Dion, Luz Casal, Britney Spears or the music of Titanic. For myself. You had the impression of coming out of the shadow.

Q. Perhaps that is the origin of your new theatrical facet?

R. Exact. It was a way of fighting the shadow and looking for the light. I did choreographies from beginning to end, I repeated them in my four-meter-square room, dirty and broken, but I felt like I was performing in the Superbowl. [ríe].

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by our best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT