After a tragic shock frontal attack that occurred on the night of Monday, March 18, two people lost their lives in the Toluca-Zitácuaro highway to Bravo Valleyspecifically in the section corresponding to Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico.

He incident involved two private vehiclesa Nissan truck and a Mazda carwhich collided head-on at kilometer 17, near the area known as “The Wall”.

According to reports, the accident It occurred when one of the drivers, for reasons still under investigation, crossed into the opposite lane, causing the fatal collision.

Emergency teams attended the scene of the accident. Civil Protection of Almoloya de Juárez and of Emergency Service of the State of Mexicowho provided first aid to the victims.

He Nissan truck driveridentified as a man of approximately 40 years old, was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, a young man of about 25 years old, the driver of the Mazda, died while receiving medical attention at the scene, according to local media reports.

A woman traveling in the Nissan truck was injured in the accident and was transferred to a hospital in Toluca to receive treatment.

The authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the exact causes of the accident and determine corresponding responsibilities.